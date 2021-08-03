85% of Marquette students are vaccinated for COVID-19, reaching herd immunity, university says

MILWAUKEE — More than 85 percent of Marquette University students enrolled for fall 2021 semester have received the COVID-19 vaccine - a percentage that brings the student community into herd immunity, the university says.

Marquette says 85 percent of students submitted proof of vaccination for COVID-19. All students are required to be vaccinated for the upcoming school year.

The remaining 15 percent will receive phone calls this week "to help bring them into compliance," the university said.

Marquette's website states that all students who will be attending classes during the 2021-22 academic year need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Aug. 1. So for that 15 percent remaining, the deadline has now passed.

While faculty and staff are not required to, the university says the "majority" also voluntarily submitted their proof of vaccination.

Ahead of the start of the semester, there will be incentives and giveaways for any faculty and staff who submit or have submitted their proof of vaccination, according to the university.

