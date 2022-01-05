Watch
3 new COVID-19 testing sites announced in Milwaukee area due to COVID-19 spike

Scripps National
covid testing
Posted at 3:08 PM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 16:08:03-05

MILWAUKEE — Three new COVID-19 community-based testing facilities were announced Wednesday in the Milwaukee area.

Employment Development Specialist of Wisconsin (EPS) partnered with the West Allis Health Department, along with the state, to provide COVID-19 testing.

EPS is located at 1622 S. 84th St. in West Allis. The site is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is PCR testing only for all ages and no appointment is necessary.

"Our hope is to relieve some of the area hosptials and clincs so they can focus on helping those who need it the most. Our goal by offering more testing is to limit the frustration of waiting in long lines," EPS said in a statement.

Hearts Need Healing, located at 7841 W. Appleton Ave. partnered with Apollo Lab for a new free COVID-19 testing drive thru. The site is at JAK Foundation.

The site is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The third new community testing site is through the Power of Change, who also partnered with Apollo Lab. The site is free and is located on Vel R. Phillips Ave. between Locust and Hadley.

The average turn-around time for all three sites is between 36 to 48 hours for results.

