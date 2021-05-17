Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

3 Milwaukee Public Library locations offering COVID-19 vaccinations

items.[0].image.alt
vaccine
A coronavirus vaccine is now available in Russia.
vaccine
Posted at 10:26 AM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 11:30:36-04

Starting on Monday, Milwaukee residents can receive a COVID-19 vaccine at three Milwaukee Public Library locations.

The City of Milwaukee Health Department said there were no appointments needed for a COVID-19 vaccine at Zablocki, Washington Park, or Mitchell Street libraries.

Vaccines will be given at Zablocki and Washington Park libraries Monday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesdays/Fridays from noon to 4 p.m.

At Mitchell Street Library, vaccines will be administered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 4 p.m.

No ID or insurance will be required, the health department says.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.