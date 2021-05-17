3 Milwaukee Public Library locations offering COVID-19 vaccinations

Starting on Monday, Milwaukee residents can receive a COVID-19 vaccine at three Milwaukee Public Library locations.

The City of Milwaukee Health Department said there were no appointments needed for a COVID-19 vaccine at Zablocki, Washington Park, or Mitchell Street libraries.

Vaccines will be given at Zablocki and Washington Park libraries Monday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesdays/Fridays from noon to 4 p.m.

At Mitchell Street Library, vaccines will be administered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 4 p.m.

No ID or insurance will be required, the health department says.

