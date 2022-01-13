3 free COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children in Milwaukee taking place this month

MILWAUKEE — Children's Community Health Plan and Health Connections will hold free COVID-19 mobile vaccination clinics in Milwaukee this month.

Community members ages 5 and older who need their first or second vaccination and kids 12 years old and older that need booster vaccines are eligible.

Individuals older than age 12 vaccinated at the clinics will receive a $50 gift card. Individuals younger than the age of 12 vaccinated at the clinics will receive a $10 gift card.

All individuals who are eligible will be vaccinated regardless of ID, documentation or insurance status. Officials say children between the ages of five and 17 will need a parent or legal guardian with.

The clinics will be walk-in.

Free COVID-19 testing is also available.

Clinics will be held at the following dates and locations:

10 a.m. to 3 pm. Monday, Jan. 17 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day)

St. Mark Quality of Life Center, 1641 West Atkinson Ave., Milwaukee

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18

Holy Cathedral Church of God in Christ, 2677 North 40th Street, Milwaukee

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24

Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, 2964 North 11th Street, Milwaukee



For more information, click here.

