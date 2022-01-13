Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

3 free COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children in Milwaukee taking place this month

items.[0].image.alt
Photo courtesy: Greg Marsh
A clinical trial is now underway involving the Moderna COVID vaccine and more than 6,700 kids.
A clinical trial is now underway involving the Moderna COVID vaccine and more than 6,700 kids.
Posted at 4:32 PM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 17:32:44-05

MILWAUKEE — Children's Community Health Plan and Health Connections will hold free COVID-19 mobile vaccination clinics in Milwaukee this month.

Community members ages 5 and older who need their first or second vaccination and kids 12 years old and older that need booster vaccines are eligible.

Individuals older than age 12 vaccinated at the clinics will receive a $50 gift card. Individuals younger than the age of 12 vaccinated at the clinics will receive a $10 gift card.

All individuals who are eligible will be vaccinated regardless of ID, documentation or insurance status. Officials say children between the ages of five and 17 will need a parent or legal guardian with.

The clinics will be walk-in.

Free COVID-19 testing is also available.

Clinics will be held at the following dates and locations:

  • 10 a.m. to 3 pm. Monday, Jan. 17 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day)
    • St. Mark Quality of Life Center, 1641 West Atkinson Ave., Milwaukee
  • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18
    • Holy Cathedral Church of God in Christ, 2677 North 40th Street, Milwaukee
  • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24
    • Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, 2964 North 11th Street, Milwaukee

For more information, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.