10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Wisconsin since pandemic began

MILWAUKEE — 10 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin, including 2.5 million boosters and additional doses, the state Department of Health Services announced Monday.

That adds up to about 60 percent of Wisconsin residents completing their COVID-19 vaccination series, and 35 percent receiving a booster or additional dose.

Health officials are bracing to administer another wave of vaccines, this time from Novavax. In two weeks the recently authorized Novavax vaccine will join Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson as the vaccines available for people.

The FDA issued Novavax’s request for an emergency use authorization for use of its vaccine in adults 18 years and older on July 13, and on July 19 the CDC's director recommended the vaccine.

The Wisconsin DHS notes vaccines continue to prevent hospitalizations and deaths. Unvaccinated people are hospitalized at a rate of almost 5 times compared to vaccinated people who have only taken their primary series. Hospitalizations are 2.5 times more likely when compared to people who have also received the booster.

To find a place to get a COVID-19 shot, head to vaccines.gov.

“As we monitor cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 across Wisconsin, we urge those who are unvaccinated or eligible for booster doses to get vaccinated now,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake in a statement on Monday. “COVID-19 vaccination remains a critical tool to help you, your family, and your community from getting COVID-19 and its complications.”

