Woman overcomes obstacles, helps others through Franciscan Peacemakers

MILWAUKEE — Cynthia Perkins is an overcomer working to help women see their value and worth through the Franciscan Peacemakers. When asked why she does it, Perkins' response - simple.

"Because It was done for me, many years ago. I myself was one of those women," said Perkins.

Not the woman she expected to become after falling for a man who had other intentions. It would take the showing up of outreach workers like deacon Steve Przedpelski, to convince Perkins there was more to life than the streets. It would take 14 years before she finally left the streets and began the journey of healing.

"I consider Cynthia my miracle, not [because of] anything I did. But when I'm feeling like, what is the point? Why are we doing this?" said Deacon Przedpelski. "But when I asked that question in despair, then she comes walking in the morning smiling and it's like, oh, yeah, this is why!"

The Clare community House, run by the Franciscan Peacemakers, not only gave her a safe place to live it, also gave her the opportunity to make an honest living. However, there was something else Perkins found - purpose.

She decided to go back to college and get a degree in social work at Mount Mary University.

Andrya Soprych is one of Cnythia's professors. Soprych says Cynthia has not only been a role model but an inspiration to her classmates.

"My first impression of Cynthia was that she was an incredibly impressive woman who was going to make waves. She is going to be a fantastic social worker."

Cynthia's life journey has not been easy, but she is determined to make it.

"I had very little hope of getting my life together, let alone being where I'm at now."

