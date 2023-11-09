Watch Now
United Negro College Fund holds annual 'Empower Me' tour at Baird Center

For nearly 80 years, the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) has raised over $5 billion to help send students to college.
The UNCF Empower Me Tour visits different locations throughout the nation. The date to fill out FAFSA will be available in December instead of October 1.
Posted at 5:33 PM, Nov 09, 2023
The UNCF held its annual "Empower Me" tour on Thursday, Nov. 9 at the Baird Center in downtown Milwaukee.

TMJ4's Andrea Williams joined us there to tell us more.

