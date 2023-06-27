'The Kid Knows Sports': Child YouTuber making a name for himself in the world of sports

MILWAUKEE — At just 11 years old, Bryson Best knows that he wants to be a professional player and broadcaster in the world of sports.

"I started sports when I was like three years old and ever since then, I've had a passion for sports," said Bryson.

When Bryson is not in school, he's busy playing basketball and flag football and running his very own YouTube Channel titled "The Kid Knows Sports" where he's already interviewed some of the biggest names in sports.

When asked who has been his favorite person to interview, he replied, "Let's go Dr. J., Dr. J...a legend, amazing guy, nice, cool, just an amazing guy to interview".

He met the basketball icon while working the red carpet at an event in Vegas.

Neph Best Bryson Best pictured with NBA icon Dr. J. and his wife

"I want to be just like Ryan Clark, he's an amazing example. I would like to be a sportscaster and professional sports player," said Bryson.

Bryson lives in Charlotte, North Carolina with his parents and TMJ4's Andrea Williams met him while he was visiting his grandparents and other family members in Milwaukee.

"I love spending time with my family," said Bryson.

His mom was born and raised in Milwaukee, so it's no surprise that he's made acquaintance with a well-known person associated with Milwaukee sports...Bucks President Peter Feigin.

"Guess what Mr. Feigin? What? I predicted that the Milwaukee Bucks would win the NBA Finals on my YouTube Channel."

Bryson has also met former Brewers General Manager Ulice Payne and NBA All-Star Tracy McGrady.

"'Who do you think is going to win the NBA Finals?' he asked him. McGrady replied, 'Umm, I think the Denver Nuggets are going to win in six games.'"

We met at the Garcade in Menomonee Falls where we battled one-on-one in NBA JAM.

He even taught Andrea a few dance moves before they continued their conversation over a game of Pac-Man.

"So when you think about being 11 years old and you kinda already know what you wanna do for a living, how do you get yourself prepared for that," asked Andrea.

Bryson replied, "I've been working hard, I've been putting in the work and the hours, so I'm gonna just keep working as hard as I can. I'm gonna focus and I'm gonna be what God has for me."

When asked who he looks up to in the business...

"Definitely Stephen A. Smith, Stephen A. Smith. I love how he argues about stuff, I love how passionate he is," said Bryson.

And what advice does he have for other kids?

"Be the best at whatever you do, be the best at it," he said.

"I already know you've got a bright future ahead of you, said Williams. "I can tell, it's brighter than all the lights at the Garcade."

Bryson responded with a smile, "That's a lot of lights....thank you!"

