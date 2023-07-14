Watch Now
Students from Burkina Faso experience Milwaukee's Bastille Days for first time

Steph Connects with students at Bastille Days
Posted at 4:43 PM, Jul 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-14 17:43:09-04

MILWAUKEE — Imagine being in the United States for the first time and heading to Milwaukee’s epic Bastille Days as well.

Steph Connects met three students from Burkina Faso, a small French-speaking country in Africa, who spent the day at the French festival. The three students are in this country on a scholarship facilitated by Leading Change Africa.

Watch their full conversation in the video at the top of this article.

