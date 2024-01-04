Steph Connects: Eder Flag Company is a beautiful mosaic

Employee-owned Eder Flag company in Oak Creek produces more than five million U-S flags per year.

The Oak Creek-based company is the nation’s largest manufacturer of flags and flag poles in the country.

More than 200 employees work to create the United States flag and flags of nations all over the world.

The beauty of the company is not only with each flag but with each of the unwavering people who sew each flag.

The unique array of employees is often referred to as the small United Nations.

Eder’s employees are made up of people from more than twenty countries, speaking more than ten languages.

The company has been called a mini United Nations and is an example of how diverse groups can coexist with pride and respect.

This company has often been referred to as the American Dream realized.

Eder Flag has called Wisconsin home since 1887.

