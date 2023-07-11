Remembering beloved musician Jahmes 'Tony' Finlayson

MILWAUKEE — A tragic loss of an individual who loved giving back to our community through the art of music. 65-year-old Jahmes "Tony" Finlayson was shot on June 27 near 1st and Burleigh.

Family members believe it could have been an attempted carjacking. He died of his injuries on Monday, some two weeks after the shooting. As the investigation continues, TMJ4's Andrea Williams shared how family and friends are remembering him. His friend Adam Carr said, "Tony's command of power and play woke up in me a lifelong love of rhythm, not just in music, but throughout all life."

Jahmes "Tony" Finlayson worked as a performing artist, teacher, and Reiki practitioner for over 30 years. He was the youngest of three children of retired Milwaukee OB-GYN Dr. William Finlayson and the late Edith Finlayson.

Tony was a well-known performer and community activist who could be seen playing all over Southeastern Wisconsin. He earned a B.A. in graphic design and photography from Yale University and his work has been described by many as both spiritual and healing.

