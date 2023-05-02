Watch Now
National Foster Care Day: Celebrating the work done to help children, families

Tuesday marked National Foster Care Day. It celebrates caregivers, community care workers, and organizations with a mission to help make a difference.
Posted at 4:43 PM, May 02, 2023
MILWAUKEE — Tuesday marked National Foster Care Day. It celebrates caregivers, community care workers, and organizations with a mission to help make a difference.

TMJ4's Andrea Williams spoke with Jenny Keefe, Vice President of Child and Family Well Being at Wellpoint Care Network.

Watch their full conversation in the video at the top of this article.

