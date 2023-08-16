Molson Coors sponsors four-day Innovation Challenge Pitch Competition

MILWAUKEE — Molson Coors, as part of its commitment to investing in the next generation of diverse leaders, is partnering with Thurgood Marshall College Fund to host 20 students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities from around the country.

The students will pitch their solutions for business challenges to a panel of expert judges including Molson Coors executives, business leaders, and community nonprofit partners.

Watch Andrea Williams' interview in the video at the top of this article.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip