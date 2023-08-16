Watch Now
Molson Coors sponsors four-day Innovation Challenge Pitch Competition

Molson Coors is partnering with Thurgood Marshall College Fund for a four-day competition.
Posted at 6:34 PM, Aug 16, 2023
MILWAUKEE — Molson Coors, as part of its commitment to investing in the next generation of diverse leaders, is partnering with Thurgood Marshall College Fund to host 20 students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities from around the country.

The students will pitch their solutions for business challenges to a panel of expert judges including Molson Coors executives, business leaders, and community nonprofit partners.

