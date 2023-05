MILWAUKEE — MKE Peace Week is a week created by Mayor Cavalier Johnson that is dedicated to promoting peace and unity throughout the City of Milwaukee.

The effort is a collaboration between the City of Milwaukee and the Office of Violence Prevention (OVP).

TMJ4's Andrea Williams spoke with Ashanti Hamilton who serves as the Director of OVP. Watch their full conversation in the video at the top of this article.

To see the week's full schedule, visit milwaukee.gov.