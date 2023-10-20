Watch Now
NewsCommunity Voices

Actions

Milwaukee's vast creative culture on display during Gallery Night MKE

This free two-day art event is happening October 20-21.
Gallery Night mke.jpg
Historic Third Ward Association
Gallery Night mke.jpg
Posted at 3:02 PM, Oct 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-20 16:02:22-04

MILWAUKEE — Gallery Night MKE—two days of gallery hopping and art viewing—returns for its fall event on Friday, Oct. 20, and Saturday, Oct. 21, to downtown Milwaukee.

This free, two-day art event offers visitors the opportunity to purchase original and local art while visiting Milwaukee's most dynamic neighborhoods.

Art lovers can visit gallerynightmke.comfor a full list of the 50-plus participating venues.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device