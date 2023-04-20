Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra pays tribute to Aretha Franklin

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra is paying tribute to the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, Friday, April 21 through Sunday, April 23.

TMJ4's Andrea Williams spoke with MSO's Director of Communications, Erin Kogler, and several performers.

"You know it's important for an orchestra to not just perform music like Mozart, Beethoven, Haydn--though we love it and it's amazing. It's also to expand audiences for people who may not come and see Haydn and Mozart, but they will come and see the orchestra backing great singers Capathia Jenkins, Ryan Shaw, and our backup singers and to see this legendary artist's catalog," said Kogler.

Capathia Jenkins is a Broadway powerhouse and Ryan Shaw is a three-time Grammy nominated artist who has shared the stage with greats like Van Halen, B.B. King and Jill Scott. They're on lead, and their backup singers Hannah Esch and Shawn Holmes are both natives of Wisconsin.

Shawn Holmes has worked in the medical field for ten years.

"First by trade, I am a registered nurse in the ER Department, but when I'm not doing that, I am performing throughout Milwaukee whether it's theater, performances, gigs and this Aretha Franklin tribute," said Holmes.

Hannah Esch, who's a native of Kenosha, serves as the Sr. Education and Engagement Manager at MSO, as well as a background performer.

"I will never forget when Aretha Franklin passed, I was working here at MSO and I got the breaking news and I just sat and cried at my desk for like 10 minutes, because she's just an icon...a legend," said Esch.

Not only are these two amazing performers, they're also friends and the chemistry transcends to the stage.

Their favorite Aretha Franklin songs?

"It absolutely was 'Respect,' I definitely did it at an elementary talent show when I was far too young, but now it's 'Think,' I love that one. I saw it in the Blues Brothers movie and she just brings it home," said Esch.

"Whoooo my favorite song...you make me feel like a natural woman!" said Holmes.

The Bradley Symphony Center is the old historic Warner Grand Theater on West Wisconsin Avenue and serves as MSO's permanent home. The details are as beautiful as the music.

"I'm imagining the acoustics of hearing "Respect" in this building," said Williams. Kogler responded, "Well especially in this building, you know it's really an acoustically wonderful concert hall and you know we perform every weekend without a microphone."

Kevin Pearl has played with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra for eight seasons and is the Assistant Principal Oboe.

"I didn't expect getting into music that I'd ever get to play the music of Aretha Franklin as a classical musician, especially as an oboist," said Pearl. "Left turn to Detroit, here we go!"

For more information:

Aretha: Queen of Soul - Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (mso.org)

