Milwaukee Navy Week underway through July 23

Navy Week is bringing between 50 and 75 sailors from across the nation to volunteer throughout the community and discuss why the Navy matters to Milwaukee.
It is Navy Week until July 23rd. The Milwaukee County historical society is celebrating this week with multiple outreach programs. Reporter Andrea Williams speaks to Petty Officer 1st Class, Nisse Fonseca who shares his experience as the Culinary Specialist and training department head of the U.S.S. Constitution, as well as his Navy expertise.
Posted at 6:08 PM, Jul 19, 2023
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Navy Week has featured in-person demonstrations, performances, and engagements throughout the week that includes:

  • Senior Navy Leaders—Flag officer and senior civilian Navy leaders with ties to Milwaukee and the surrounding area.
  • Namesake Sailors—Sailors serving on USS Milwaukee (LCS 5), a Freedom-class littoral combat ship.
  • Navy Band Great Lakes—Performances and masterclasses with Navy musicians.
  • USS Constitution—Demonstrations about the oldest commissioned ship in the Navy.
  • The Air and Water Show & more.

TMJ4's Andrea Williams visited the Milwaukee County Historical Society and spoke with Petty Officer 1st Class Nisse Fonseca, Culinary Specialist and Training Department Head, USS Constitution.

