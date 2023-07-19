Milwaukee Navy Week underway through July 23

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Navy Week has featured in-person demonstrations, performances, and engagements throughout the week that includes:



Senior Navy Leaders—Flag officer and senior civilian Navy leaders with ties to Milwaukee and the surrounding area.



Namesake Sailors—Sailors serving on USS Milwaukee (LCS 5), a Freedom-class littoral combat ship.



Navy Band Great Lakes—Performances and masterclasses with Navy musicians.



USS Constitution—Demonstrations about the oldest commissioned ship in the Navy.



The Air and Water Show & more.

TMJ4's Andrea Williams visited the Milwaukee County Historical Society and spoke with Petty Officer 1st Class Nisse Fonseca, Culinary Specialist and Training Department Head, USS Constitution.

