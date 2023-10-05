Milwaukee native and author Phyllis Dixon promotes recently released book 'Intermission'

A new novel written by native Milwaukeean Phyllis Dixon has hit Boswell bookshelves.

The book entitled Intermission is based in the 90s and is centered around an all-girl singing group that broke up and is trying to find their way back together.

This is the third book by Dixon. Her other best-selling novels include Forty Acres and Down Home Blues.

Phyllis Dixon will be at Boswell on Saturday for a reception and book signing.

For more information, watch the video at the top of this article.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip