Milwaukee native and author Phyllis Dixon promotes recently released book 'Intermission'

Posted at 6:09 PM, Oct 05, 2023
A new novel written by native Milwaukeean Phyllis Dixon has hit Boswell bookshelves.

The book entitled Intermission is based in the 90s and is centered around an all-girl singing group that broke up and is trying to find their way back together.

This is the third book by Dixon. Her other best-selling novels include Forty Acres and Down Home Blues.

Phyllis Dixon will be at Boswell on Saturday for a reception and book signing.

