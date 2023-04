WEST ALLIS, Wis. — It takes 700 plastic bags and 100 hours of work to complete a mercy mat!

Donna Reimesch is the Coordinator of Mercy Mats West Allis and reminds us that helping others is a blessing on many levels.

To find out how you and your organization can volunteer and/or donate check out their Facebook page.

