Local travel writer returns from Solheim Cup to discuss fan experience in Spain

The glitz and glam of Ryder Cup week is in full swing. The premier event in professional golf is being held this year at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy.

Team U.S.A. Captain Zach Johnson will try to lead his 12 players to victory, so they can retain the Ryder Cup against Team Europe. The last time the Ryder Cup was played was two years ago this week in Wisconsin at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan County. Wisconsin's Captain Steve Stricker engineered a dominant win over Team Europe in front of thousands from around the world.

The Ryder Cup follows the Solheim Cup, a premier event in women's professional golf. This year's matches were contested in Southern Spain, at the Finca Cortesin in Casares, Andalusia.

Abbey Algiers is a local travel writer based in Oconomowoc. She just returned from the Solheim Cup in Spain and joined TMJ4 News at 4 p.m. on Wednesday to talk about the fan experience. You can watch her interview above and read her work at lpgawomensnetwork.com and abbeyalgiers.substack.com.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip