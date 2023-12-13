Local students learn the importance of kindness: 'When it's up to you, be kind'

MILWAUKEE — Students at Lowell International Elementary School got out of the classroom Tuesday afternoon to learn some important life lessons.

"Just empowering students from a young age, we know they're impressionable. A lot of things that happen in the world that are behavior pattern wise, they start from early childhood development,” said The Be Kind CrewCreative Director, Akellz.

Akellz and his crew inspire students all over the country to be fit, be healthy, and be kind.

TMJ4

"We exist to inspire, educate, and motivate the youth and everything we do is through the framework of the Be Kind pledge," said Akellz.

Cedarhurst Senior Living based in Mequon made this all possible for students at Lowell and two other elementary schools in the area.

“Since I started working for Cedarhurst, is that they really genuinely want to be a part a presence in the community and give back," Janet Ransdell, the Executive Director of Cedarhurst Senior Living explained.

This partnership is something that The Be Kind Crew said will only make our world a better place.

“Cedarhurst coming in being clutch like that definitely helps the people that have been existing for awhile give back to the communities that they grew up in or that they thrived in and helped the students come up so it's definitely the full circle effect that we have” said Akellz.

TMJ4

Students learned everything from eating healthy to staying active and paying it forward.

"I think that the pay it forward idea is a real one. That there is a ripple effect," said Ransdell.

The school counselor, Rachelle Nisleit says this program will help all her students, even the young ones.

"I just love the fact that kindness is something everyone can do. It doesn't matter who you are, what you have been through, we can choose to be kind every day," Nisleit said.

Lowell has a full year of the “Be Kind” curriculum to continue spreading kindness.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip