Legendary comedian Bill Bellamy appears this weekend at Milwaukee Improv

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Bill Bellamy is a legend in the world of comedy.

He got his start on Showtime At The Apollo in 1991 and in 1992 when he appeared on HBO's Def Comedy Jam. The rest, as they say, is history!

From there, he's done everything from being a VJ on MTV to starring in movies like Fled, Love Jones, The Brothers, How to Be a Player, Getting Played, and Any Given Sunday.

You can catch him live all weekend long at the Milwaukee Improv.

TMJ4's Andrea Williams caught up with him to get a preview of the show! You can catch the interview on TMJ4 News at 4 p.m. Friday.

For more information, visit Milwaukee Improv's website.

