Watch Now
NewsCommunity Voices

Actions

Legendary comedian Bill Bellamy appears this weekend at Milwaukee Improv

Bill Bellamy
Omar Vega/Omar Vega/Invision/AP
Bill Bellamy
Bill Bellamy
Posted at 2:38 PM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 15:38:59-04

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Bill Bellamy is a legend in the world of comedy.

He got his start on Showtime At The Apollo in 1991 and in 1992 when he appeared on HBO's Def Comedy Jam. The rest, as they say, is history!

From there, he's done everything from being a VJ on MTV to starring in movies like Fled, Love Jones, The Brothers, How to Be a Player, Getting Played, and Any Given Sunday.

You can catch him live all weekend long at the Milwaukee Improv.

TMJ4's Andrea Williams caught up with him to get a preview of the show! You can catch the interview on TMJ4 News at 4 p.m. Friday.

For more information, visit Milwaukee Improv's website.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device