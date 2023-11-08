Watch Now
NewsCommunity Voices

Actions

Ideation summit brings women to the table at Averno College

Andrea Williams reports.
Posted at 4:28 PM, Nov 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-08 17:28:03-05

There are a number of challenges that women face these days; equal pay, women's rights, and even advocating for themselves.

Local women gathered Wednesday for a special summit to highlight the power of their voices.

TMJ4's Andrea Williams explains the power of advocacy.

[Watch her report in the video at the top of this article]

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device