Hip Hop Week Milwaukee: Boyce Watkins talks economic empowerment

MILWAUKEE — Hip Hop Week MKE is happening now through August 27th. Milwaukee made history as the first city in America to create an official Hip Hop Week that focuses on the power of Hip Hop to help positively transform urban communities.

It was created by 7th District Alderman Khalif Rainey who has set up events that feature performances, seminars, and other events surrounding civic engagement, voter registration, wellness and mental health, financial literacy, and more.

Nationally known author, political analyst, and social influencer Dr. Boyce Watkins was a special guest at Rise & Grind Cafe in Milwaukee's historic Bronzeville. He discussed economic empowerment and the session was hosted by 15th Alderman Russell Stamper, II.

