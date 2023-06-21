Fill up your calendar with 'Summer in the City' events in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Downtown has a full schedule of events planned for Milwaukee.

Summer in the City features free concerts, markets, festivals, and more.

The music lineup includes Summer Spinz, Downtown Employee Appreciation Week, Heart(beats) of the City, Tunes@Noon, and Rainbow Summer: HIGHLIGHT featuring Evanescent to name a few.

There will be a centralized resource available called the MOTOR, which is the mobile information kiosk operated by Milwaukee Downtown.

Let's get this Milwaukee Summer started!

