Watch Now
NewsCommunity Voices

Actions

Fill up your calendar with 'Summer in the City' events in Milwaukee

Steph Connects helps fill up our calendars
Steph Connects: in Downtown Milwaukee this summer there are a multitude of events to attend. Steph interviewed Gabriel Yeager, the director of public initiatives in downtown Milwaukee. Yeager explains there are plenty of events to fill your calendar this summer. For example, Summer Spins, a roller-skating disco at Red Arrow Park on the 3rd Friday of every month.
Posted at 4:40 PM, Jun 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-21 17:40:44-04

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Downtown has a full schedule of events planned for Milwaukee.

Summer in the City features free concerts, markets, festivals, and more.

The music lineup includes Summer Spinz, Downtown Employee Appreciation Week, Heart(beats) of the City, Tunes@Noon, and Rainbow Summer: HIGHLIGHT featuring Evanescent to name a few.

There will be a centralized resource available called the MOTOR, which is the mobile information kiosk operated by Milwaukee Downtown.

Let's get this Milwaukee Summer started!

Watch the full conversation in the video at the top of this article.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device