Father-daughter solidarity: How the UAW strike impacts a long-time union family

MILWAUKEE — At 83 years old, Nick Romano is going strong - union strong.

"People are finally trying to realize, that's there no better asset than the worker in the workplace, the voice of the worker," said Romano. "And that makes companies more profitable."

These days, the former UAW Local 75 union president is on the picket line outside the Stellantis parts plant in Bay View.

The UAW strike against the big three automakers is now in its fourth week and its impact is felt right here in Milwaukee.

He's not just supporting his union family but his youngest daughter of three, Sue, is also on the picket line.

"It's rewarding having my daughter next to me, but all these workers need a contract, and this is not, you know, this is not a festival out here," Romano said.

Romano's autoworker days started in 1958 at what was then the American Motors plant on Capitol and Richards.

An 18-year-old kid trying to make a living.

"When I started there, the Ramblers had fins (tailfins) on him. We had the Rambler, the Ambassador, the Javelin, and the Hornet," said Romano. "Those cars they were damn good cars."

The cars have changed through the decades and so have the times of a once predominantly male industry.

Sue started at the Bay View parts plant 20 years ago knowing the strife and success of labor negotiations her father faced.

Whether it's talking shop or family - having her dad by her side has been comforting.

She's among 100 workers who are off the job and on the picket line.

"I lean on him a lot with, 'Hey, dad, can you answer this question or what should we do in this situation?' Because he's been through it and done it," said Sue.

Nick is still doing it in retirement. He hasn't lost his resolve to fight for what he thinks is right for union workers, "We negotiated for our fair share."

He’s still fired up - even though he's no longer at the negotiating table.

"That's what they say. But you know, these workers got to be treated with dignity, and they have to be treated with job security."

The engine may be older but there's no slowing down for Nick - he's currently president of the local's retirement chapter.

