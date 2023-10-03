Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Ascension provides mobile mammography coach

MILWAUKEE — Breast Cancer Awareness Month is held in October every year and aims to promote screening and prevention of the disease.

The disease affects one in eight women in the United States every year and 2.3 million women worldwide. Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among American women.

Ascension Wisconsin's Mobile Mammography Coach provides access to mammograms at several convenient locations.

Find mobile mammography events by visiting behealthybeyou.org.

