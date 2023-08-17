Watch Now
NewsCommunity Voices

Actions

Betty Brinn Children's Museum back-to-school event prepares local kids for school year

Betty Brinn Children's Museum is winding down a back-to-school event on Thursday. They had more than 1,500 free backpacks to hand out.
Betty Brinn Back-To-School Resource Fair
Posted at 4:24 PM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 17:24:57-04

MILWAUKEE — Betty Brinn Children's Museum is winding down a back-to-school event on Thursday.

They had more than 1,500 free backpacks to hand out.

Today was also their Community Access Day, meaning free admission for everyone.

They do this on the third Thursday of every month.

The next one is coming up on September 21st.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device