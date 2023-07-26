Baylor Watermelon Market is keeping a family legacy alive

MILWAUKEE — Watermelons mean big business for the Baylor family.

"My parents purchased this lot in 1979 and this is a special corner for me because I was born in '79 as well," said Keith Baylor.

TMJ4 met Keith Baylor at the corner of Sherman and Capitol. That's where he runs the family business that dates back 60 years.

"My parents moved here like many other African Americans in Milwaukee, Chicago, or the Midwest. They migrated from Mississippi in the 60's, 1960's," said Baylor.

His dad, MacArthur Baylor, spent several years in construction and later decided to implement what he learned about watermelons in the South.

"Kemper County is near DeKalb and Meridian is where I grew up. My brother decided to plant acres of watermelons and my dad said if they do well, we're going to buy a pickup. He bought a 1950 GMC, so that's how we got started," said MacArthur.

According to the USDA, watermelon, also known as xigua, originated in Africa some 5,000 years ago. After the Civil War, formerly enslaved people grew watermelons on their own land as a cash crop to sell...making the fruit a symbol of liberation and self-reliance.

"Hard work on a farm and honesty works out," said MacArthur.

MacArthur and his wife, Ernestine, have three children: Corey, an investment banker in New York, Sharyne, a school teacher, and Keith who took on the family business.

"We get a lot of our melons from Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama. I have people traveling from as far north as Appleton and I have people come from Kenosha and Racine to come up here to travel to get these good watermelons," said Baylor.

Watermelon isn't just a sweet treat; it's packed with nutrients and one loyal customer shared what he loves most.

"It's a very good fruit for you, very good for hydration. Water from this fruit is termed H3, which puts back minerals and vitamins in our body, which is why I love this thing," said Ameru Omowale Olutunji Iademi.

Speaking of customers, they are a big part of what keeps the Baylor family business going.

"Milwaukee has really shown our family love, it's a blessing to us. Something that's very important to me is that I'm able to provide fresh fruit to the community. The customers that come here are almost like family to me. Each and every one of my customers brings me joy," said Baylor.

It's not clear just yet if the youngest Baylor will continue the family legacy, but it certainly looks promising.

"The grandkids told me last night, 'I'm going to grow up and be like grandpa, so I can boss the grandkids around,'" said MacArthur.

