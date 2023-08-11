900+ free backpacks and school supplies ready for families this Saturday

MILWAUKEE — Families with students can pick up a free backpack with basic school supplies at a back-to-school event this Saturday.

OYAM Foundation will host their second annual Back to School Giveaway at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Milwaukee. This year organizers said they collected more than 900 school bags for the community.

"We’re praying that everyone can come out and get blessed," Felecia Mayo said.

Mayo is the president of the OYAM Foundation. This weekend's event will take place in the Garden Homes neighborhood where Mayo was raised.

"There are a lot of good things that are happening in the Garden Homes community. We just need to let people know that we’re not that one negative thing that we are multiple good things," Mayo said.

Mayo's home became the center of their preparations with family and friends ready to help.

"It’s a village, and we took the village approach and got donations from everyone. No one was safe. If you knew me, I asked for donations," Mayo shared.

It was stressful but fun. Mayo, a retired registered nurse, described the effort as a labor of love.

"My parents. They taught us to always gift back. It was something that was installed in us," Mayo explained.

As the OYAM Foundation gets ready to meet families, organizers hope people leave knowing there is a community that cares.

The giveaway is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, located at 2433 West Roosevelt Drive in Milwaukee. Children must be present to receive a backpack.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip