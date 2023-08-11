Watch Now
900+ free backpacks and school supplies ready for families this Saturday

Felecia Mayo says her parents taught her the importance of giving back to the community, that is why she rallied donors to help local students.
TMJ4
Families have a chance to pick up a free backpack with school supplies on Saturday. Organizers say they have more than 900 to giveaway. Felecia Mayo (pictured in the middle) is the president of the OYAM Foundation. They are organizing the event at the church she grew up in in the Garden Homes neighborhood. When asked what she wants families to know about the event, she said: "Know that they have a community out there that loves them. We want to give our children a good start in school so those who can’t afford it we want to be able to help them. It’s all about that. It’s the village.”
Posted at 4:39 PM, Aug 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-11 17:50:40-04

MILWAUKEE — Families with students can pick up a free backpack with basic school supplies at a back-to-school event this Saturday.

OYAM Foundation will host their second annual Back to School Giveaway at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Milwaukee. This year organizers said they collected more than 900 school bags for the community.

"We’re praying that everyone can come out and get blessed," Felecia Mayo said.

Mayo is the president of the OYAM Foundation. This weekend's event will take place in the Garden Homes neighborhood where Mayo was raised.

"There are a lot of good things that are happening in the Garden Homes community. We just need to let people know that we’re not that one negative thing that we are multiple good things," Mayo said.

Mayo's home became the center of their preparations with family and friends ready to help.

"It’s a village, and we took the village approach and got donations from everyone. No one was safe. If you knew me, I asked for donations," Mayo shared.

It was stressful but fun. Mayo, a retired registered nurse, described the effort as a labor of love.

"My parents. They taught us to always gift back. It was something that was installed in us," Mayo explained.

As the OYAM Foundation gets ready to meet families, organizers hope people leave knowing there is a community that cares.

The giveaway is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, located at 2433 West Roosevelt Drive in Milwaukee. Children must be present to receive a backpack.

