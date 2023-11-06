30th Annual Christmas Fantasy House kicks off

MILWAUKEE — The 30th Annual Christmas Fantasy House will benefit the Ronald McDonald House! According to organizers, the holiday tradition in the Greater Milwaukee area opens Saturday, November 4th and Sunday, November 12th. This year's fantasy house is located in beautiful lake country. All proceeds will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Wisconsin.

Watch Andrea Williams' reporting in the above video.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip