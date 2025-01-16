MILWAUKEE — For more than 30 years, the La Causa Crisis Nursery and Respite Center (CNRC) has provided this free resource to the community.

Karl Schoendorf, director of the center, spoke with TMJ4’s Andrea Williams.

TMJ4 Karl Schoendorf, Director of La Causa Crisis Nursery and Respite Center

"The main goal of the Crisis Nursery is to prevent child abuse, and the way we do it is by providing a safe space. When there are high-stress and traumatic situations, parents can bring their kids here, and we'll watch them for up to three days," explained Schoendorf.

The CNRC is the only facility of its kind in Wisconsin. Many of the childcare crisis workers have been there for more than a decade. They provide home-cooked meals, clean beds, and warm baths. The center also aims to support parents when they have appointments or need a much-deserved break.

TMJ4 La Causa Childcare Crisis Workers

"Respite is important. If you need a break, or I need to clean my house, or I just need to get the kids out from under my feet, it's a big deal. Parenting is tough, and it never turns off, so a break once in a while is fantastic."

How La Causa Crisis Nursery and Respite Center works to prevent child abuse and support families

The center operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, at no cost to families. Staff members showed the Romper Room, a favorite spot for kids.

"They love coming down here, having a great time, screaming, playing Romper Room, and whatever else they do. It’s always a good time," said Schoendorf.

TMJ4 La Causa is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, at no charge.

The center's supply closet highlights the importance of donations.

"Everything from diapers to toys, and it's all donated. We need all of it. We use a lot here at the center and give a significant portion away to the families that come to us."

The Community Baby Shower, now in its 23rd year, continues to be a game-changer for organizations like the La Causa Crisis Nursery and Respite Center, which has been involved since the beginning.

"Waterstone and TMJ4 have been fantastic over the years. We've given away thousands of items through this great endeavor. It's deeply appreciated by everyone—from the staff to the families and kids we serve. Thank you very much!"

