Sojourner Family Peace Center: A beacon of hope for domestic violence survivors

The center draws its name and inspiration from Sojourner Truth, the 19th-century abolitionist and women’s rights advocate whose unwavering commitment to justice and equality continues to inspire.

Today, the Sojourner Family Peace Center stands as Wisconsin’s largest nonprofit provider of domestic violence prevention and intervention services, reaching nearly 10,000 clients annually.

“That includes moms, children, dads—entire families impacted by domestic violence,” said Cherie Swenson, highlighting the breadth of the center’s outreach.

TMJ4 Marleisa Quiles - Supervisor of Healing Services & Cherie Swenson - VP of development



For five decades, the Sojourner Family Peace Center has served as a lifeline in Milwaukee, working hand in hand with law enforcement, healthcare providers, and community organizations. Together, they aim to address the underlying causes of domestic violence while offering pathways to healing.

“We aim to provide holistic support, wrapping our arms around survivors, their children, and their entire families,” said Marleisa Quiles.

This comprehensive approach includes support groups, parenting classes, and youth outreach programs—all tailored to empower families and help them achieve lasting change.

“One in four women will experience domestic violence in their lifetime,” Swenson emphasized. “We all know someone—a family member, a neighbor, a colleague—even if we may not realize what they’re going through.”

The impact of the center’s work is evident in the thousands of lives it transforms each year. For those in crisis, it’s a place of hope—a reminder that help is always within reach.

“We accept walk-ins,” Quiles noted. “Survivors and even teens experiencing domestic violence can call our hotline or text us for support.”

Swenson added, “The work being done to meet the basic needs of survivors and ensure children’s needs are met is truly impactful. This support allows families to focus on their journey toward peace.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Sojourner Family Peace Center. As Swenson stated, “We are here. We’re just a phone call away.”

