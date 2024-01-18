Local family celebrates 10 years of Community Baby Shower donation tradition

The 'TMJ4 Community Baby Shower' is in its 22nd year, and it would not have been possible without you.

One young person has been giving back since before she can even remember. 10-year-old Beverly O'Connor is one busy girl. She loves the violin - art is her favorite. She says she "loves, loves it."

We first met Beverly in 2014, when she was just six months old, when her grandmother, Joyce, would bring her to drop off much-needed baby supplies to our 'Community Baby Shower.'

Natalie O’Connor

Joyce is a retired Milwaukee Public Schools teacher and says she saw the need firsthand. She wanted to give back because she "had plenty and wanted to give to others."

Joyce says it made sense to bring little Beverly along because it she was a baby, and it was a baby shower.

Beverly has never been shy and has even been on TMJ4 in the past, while dropping off supplies. The dynamic duo is still going strong, donating once again this year, making it 10 years in a row that they have donated to our annual event.

Natalie O’Connor

You can donate much needed supplies at any WaterStone Bank branch location during the entire month of January.

Learn more about the Community Baby Shower here.

