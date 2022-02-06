Watch
China's Su tops slopestyle qualifying; USA's Gerard, FitzSimons also make final

China's Su Yiming competes in the snowboard men's slopestyle qualification run during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park H &amp; S Stadium in Zhangjiakou on February 6, 2022. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)
Posted at 1:45 AM, Feb 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-06 07:00:00-05

Su Yiming of China on Sunday posted the best score of the men's snowboard slopestyle qualifying round, while Americans Sean FitzSimons and Red Gerard, the defending gold medalist, placed a respective third and fifth, all securing top-12 spots for Monday's final.

Gerard, trying to become the event's first rider to repeat titles, executed a great rail routine in his opening run and threw down a frontside double cork 1080 off "The Matrix" section to score a 78.20. FitzSimons hit a frontside triple cork 1440 on the same jump to record a 78.76 on Run 1.

Team USA's Chis Corning placed 11th with a 69.30 on his second run to also qualify for the final.

Su landed a cab triple cork 1440 off the "Twisted Sisters" skew jumps for an 86.80. He made history in December by becoming the first Chinese snowboarder to win a World Cup big air contest.

Monday's final begins at 11 p.m. Sunday ET.

