Wisconsin World War II veteran celebrates 105th birthday with a surprise party

An army veteran from Plymouth turned 105 years old in style as he was given a big surprise birthday party.

"Happy Birthday!" A group of VA staff and family members yelled as Wayne Perry, an army and World War II Veteran, walked into the room. The surprise party was held at the Cleveland VA Clinic just north of Sheboygan.

Perry was given a couple of gifts to celebrate. The first was a commemorative coin from the Milwaukee VA that honors all veterans over the age of 100.

“The sacrifices you have made and the accomplishments of your military career are held in the highest esteem," A VA staff member said as she read a letter to Perry.

He was also given a quilt with the army logo on it.

The 105-year-old is just as spry as ever. While he may be hard of hearing, he said he doesn't have any aches or pains and he eats whatever he wants.

“They sent General Eisenhower and I to Europe. After we got everything straightened up over there, they brought us back. They made Eisenhower president, and I don’t know what they were going to make out of me. But nothing, I guess. If they are, they’re slow about it," Perry said.

The veteran, who has been a minister since 1955, is supremely proud of his life and military service. He has seen the destruction war brings. He reminded everyone just how lucky they are.

"Look how lucky we are that we run out to Krogers, Walmart, anywhere we want to go and buy what we want. You think you're not living good, go somehwere else and see," he said.

His family watched on proudly as Wayne told war and life stories.

“The smiling faces and all this adoration and joy is just like him sitting in the sun, basking up all that warmth. And it does our hearts so much good to see him enjoying that," Mary Strong, his granddaughter, said.

It was a moment to remember—not just for Wayne, but for everyone in the room. They took the time to celebrate a man who has done so much for his family and country.

