Wilmot High School welcomes World War II veteran on Veterans Day Observance

WILMOT, Wis. — It was a day of honor and recognition at the annual Wilmot High School Veterans Day Observance with a special appearance from World War II veteran Frank Fabianski.

Fabianski served in the Army’s 104th Infantry Division. He recently returned from a trip to Europe, where he was honored as a special guest and greeted by dignitaries.

The 101-year-old was there nearly 80 years ago clearing German troops from parts of Belgium and the Netherlands.

“I’ve been very fortunate in my life,” Fabianski said.

The ceremony featured the Wilmot choir and symphonic band and speeches from several veterans.

Air Force Master Sergeant Jeffrey Morton still serves his country, following the footsteps of many family members who served before him.

“I have ties to the military all the way back to the Civil War, the Spanish-American War, WWI, WWII, Korea, Vietnam, the Gulf, and then myself in Operation Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom.”

The Wilmot graduate said he was honored to be surrounded by veterans.

“Seeing the World War II veteran was phenomenal,” Morton said. “The greatest generation.”

