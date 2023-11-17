Veteran-managed Resource Post helps at-risk veterans and their families find essentials

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative (MHVI) is on a mission to connect at-risk veterans and their families to resources and they're doing it without stripping those they serve of dignity by offering an experience that is similar to shopping in a retail or department store.

With selections of new coats, hats, gloves, pet food, and much more, the free resource post serves new veterans every month.

"We wanted to create an environment where they could come in and select those items themselves and not feel like we're just giving something to them," said Debbie Buchanan. She's the Executive Director of MHVI and is a veteran herself. She served in the U.S. Army from 1987 until 1991.

Buchanan and her team have grown their services significantly over the past few years. It has grown into a critical space, not only for at-risk veterans, but now for their families as well.

"So, not only can the veteran come in to shop but the family, the children, the spouses," she said.

The need being met is one Buchanan says she remembers.

"You do come back with pride and there's this expectation that veterans have it all together and they can transition right into civilian life and that that's going to be an easy transition and that's not the case," said Buchanan.

At the resource post, around 90% of the items that veterans and their families can pick up for free are new. Some of the stuff has been donated by retail partners like Kohl's.

The goal is to give veterans a retail-like experience.

"We're having veterans show up almost every day that were open asking for boots, warm socks, gloves, hats, and coats," said Paris Eason, the Resource Post's coordinator. "I love to shop and I am very familiar with the department store layouts and that was so important for us to make them feel like this is an actual store and they can come pick what they like and what they want."

The resource post is open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on weekdays — except Tuesday. Veterans and their families can just call MHVI and make an appointment. The phone number is 414-257-4111.

"It's very rewarding," said Buchanan.

TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins asked, "There are a lot of people who might look at you, and think you've served In the military, you've served non-profits, you've done your part. Why keep going"?



Buchanan responded, "Because we're not done. We have veterans that are coming home still. We have younger veterans coming in with younger families, which has changed for us just this year."

In addition to the resource post, MHVI also connects at-risk veterans to shelter and housing, a food pantry, and more.

"That's how our training was, was to support each other. We start together, we finish together," said Buchanan.

It's a base for those who've served our country to be served with resources they may need to help adjust to life back here at home.

