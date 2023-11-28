The Military Collectibles Shop preserves military and other historical items

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — This is a hidden gem dedicated to the preservation of military items, and co-owners Jerry Dutscheck and Mark Mudek have amassed quite a collection of historical items.

“I think Mark and I are both collectors at heart. We really love this stuff, we love seeing it, we love learning new things," says Jerry.

Their individual passions for collecting started at an early age and as Jerry says, “spiraled out of control.”

Located at 9707 West Greenfield Avenue, the Military Collectibles shop has over 2,500 square feet of higher-end collectibles and historical items that span the U.S. Civil War through the current desert conflicts, each with a story to tell.

“These things really mean a lot to certain people and it's a way to honor the people that wore them," said Mark.

The shop functions in several ways; of course, you can buy things, but they also buy military items from the public. In addition, historian and genealogist Mark Smith is on hand to aid in researching items you may have.

“We get a lot of items in and unfortunately the family doesn't know much about them, so we do the research that helps tell the story that the family might not even know," said Jerry.

Even though Veteran's Month is coming to an end, we should never stop honoring our veterans. The Military Collectibles Shop is a wonderful place to visit. See and handle the actual items used and learn some of the stories of the men and women who fought for our freedoms.

Learn more at militarycollectorshq.com.

