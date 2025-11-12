She was 7 when she wrote to a soldier in Vietnam — Nearly 60 years later, they finally reunite in Kenosha

KENOSHA — What started with a simple letter in 1966 turned into a lifelong connection that neither ever forgot.

Anita Anderson was just 7 years old when she wrote her first letter to Gary Beltoya, a U.S. Army soldier serving in Vietnam. The two became pen pals, exchanging letters throughout his deployment.

Watch: Kenosha woman reunites with Vietnam soldier pen pal after nearly 60 years

Kenosha woman reunites with Vietnam soldier pen pal after nearly 60 years

“We were pen pals when I was a 7-year-old Brownie Girl Scout and Gary was in Vietnam, and we wrote back and forth to each other,” Anderson said. “Thankfully, my mother saved all this stuff because I have his letters that he wrote to me.”

Anita & Gary

When Beltoya returned home, he visited Anita’s family for dinner in Kenosha and even brought her a special gift: his Medal of Merit.

“He brought me his Medal of Merit that he earned. I’ve had it all this time,” Anderson said.

For Beltoya, those letters meant more than words on paper.

“Combat guys really, really, from the heart needed letters,” Beltoya said. “Sometimes we’d go out 30 or 40 days and when mail call came, you prayed you got a letter. Some guys didn’t get one, and your heart would break. Those letters, they meant everything to the troopers.”

Anita & Gary

Nearly six decades later, Anderson recently found an old photo of the two together, tracked Beltoya down and they reunited.

“My heart is so joyful seeing her,” Beltoya said. “I’m one of the lucky ones that made it, and a lot of guys can’t say that.”

Now 66 and 79 years old, Anita and Gary say they plan to keep in touch, just like they did all those years ago — proving that sometimes a simple letter can last a lifetime.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error