Rediscovering family legacy, and a quest to honor America's first Black Generals

MILWAUKEE — Doug Melville, author of Invisible Generals, recently shared the powerful and deeply personal story of his family’s remarkable legacy in a heartfelt interview with TMJ4's Andrea Williams.

The book centers on the lives of America's first two Black generals, Benjamin O. Davis Sr. and his son Benjamin O. Davis Jr., whose groundbreaking accomplishments continue to inspire today.

In the interview, Melville described how his father’s history intertwined with the extraordinary lives of the Davis family. “It’s my first book, and it’s my family’s story,” Melville explained. “It’s the story of America’s first two Black generals, who were a father and son.”

Benjamin O. Davis Sr. made history in 1940 when he became the first Black general in the United States Army after 40 years of service. His pioneering efforts did not stop there—he advised President Franklin D. Roosevelt to create a pilot training program for African Americans, leading to the formation of the famous Tuskegee Airmen. His son, Benjamin O. Davis Jr., would go on to command the Airmen, becoming the first Black general in the U.S. Air Force.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Brig. Gen. Benjamin O. Davis Sr. , the first black general in the U.S. Army, speaks to the press at the American Army Headquarters in London, October 23, 1942. Davis is serving in Britain with the U.S. command in the European Theater. (AP Photo)

Doug Melville also reflected on his own family history, revealing that his father was one of the first Black judges in Connecticut, served as a clerk for Thurgood Marshall, and was raised by Ben Davis Jr., his uncle. “When my dad started telling me this story, it was just hard for me to believe that this was in my house all these years, and I had never heard it,” Melville admitted.

Benjamin O. Davis Jr.’s journey was marked by incredible resilience. Despite facing racial prejudice at West Point, where no one would speak to him, he excelled, becoming the first Black graduate of the institution in the 20th century. By 1954, he achieved the rank of general and became a key figure in the desegregation of the U.S. military, thanks in part to his father’s advocacy efforts.

AP This undated photo provided by the U.S. Army shows then-cadet Benjamin O. Davis Jr. Davis entered West Point in 1932 as its only black cadet and spent the next four years shunned. He roomed alone and ate alone. The future Tuskegee Airman and trailblazing Air Force general later wrote he was an invisible man. Now more than a decade after his death, the academy that ostracized Davis is honoring him. (U.S. Army Photo via AP)

Melville shared insights into the incredible contributions of the Davis family, noting, “Together, they worked for eight different presidents as the highest-ranking Negro advisors to the administration, that’s what they were called at the time.”

Their trailblazing work did not end in the military. Under President Nixon, Ben Jr. served as a consultant on airline security, helping shape what would eventually become the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). Later, under President Carter, he worked as the Special Assistant to the Secretary of Transportation, leading efforts to enforce the 55-mph speed limit.

“It wasn’t about being African American, Black American, or Negro American,” Melville emphasized. “They fought to be just Americans.”

After years of advocacy, Ben Davis Jr. was promoted to Four-Star General by President Bill Clinton in 1998, following over a decade of lobbying led by Senator John McCain. On July 4, 2002, Ben Jr. was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery, where he was reunited with his father, cementing their place in history.

Doug Melville’s commitment to honoring his family’s legacy is unwavering. As he put it, “He did the work, and it’s my job and my family tree to make sure I’m the amplifier of the work.”

TMJ4 Doug Melville visits Milwaukee's War Memorial Center for a special tribute to local veterans.

Invisible Generals is not just a chronicle of military history—it is a testament to the perseverance, sacrifice, and legacy of two extraordinary men who shaped the nation’s history.

