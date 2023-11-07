Local veteran hopes to bring people together through fitness and self-defense training

OAK CREEK, Wis. — Athletes at Defense Combatives in Oak Creek are punching out the stigma that surrounds veterans and mental health.

“The transition into the civilian world, what we call the civilian world, is difficult. There is a stigma around veterans, there is a stigma around PTSD,” Defense Combatives owner, Jorge Monterrey explains.

Monterrey is a United States Marine Corps veteran himself. Just a few years after he got back from deployment, he started sharing his passion for self-defense and fighting in 2010.

“I guess like a lot of other vets, I kind of floundered around a little bit trying to find my place in this world.”

He found his place in the world with Defense Combatives. He wanted to share his passion for self-defense and his military values.

“I want people to defend themselves. I really believe that we all have a right to self-defense.”

He not only teaches self-defense, he creates a safe space for fellow veterans as well.

“I’m massively fortunate to have someone like Gorge in my life. He makes my life, and people like me, life easier,” Monterrey’s business partner, John Matter, explains.

Matter was in the Marines as well. He says working out through combat sports has been a godsend for his Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

“There’s such a direct correlation between your physical and mental health, that if you’re not doing both, you’re doing yourself a disservice. And you find that here,” Matter says.

Malcom Briggs, one of the trainers with The Monster Lab MKE, a subsidiary of Defense Combatives agrees.

When you have people who understand it, who are willing to understand and communicate and relate to that, I think that’s what’s important.”

Monterrey has three different locations of Defense Combatives. His headquarters is based in Watertown. With two other locations in Fort Atkinson and Oak Creek. He is able to offer many different types of training through The Monster Lab MKE, Old School Boxing Club,and Hidri Sports Fitness.

Monterrey says he tries to make his gyms like a support system for everyone.

“I mean there is nothing like feeling that you are loved. There is nothing like the feeling of acceptance and knowing that when you go somewhere, you walk into a family reunion.”

“It doesn’t matter, when you’re here, everybody just wants the same thing. Everybody wants to get better; everybody wants to help us get better.”

As far as the future goes for Defense Combatives, Monterrey hopes to continue serving the community.

