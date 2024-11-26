Local non-profit on a mission to save two lives at once by training service dogs for veterans

MUSKEGO — A Wisconsin organization is helping save two lives at once by rescuing dogs who are at risk of being euthanized and training them to help serve veterans as service dogs.

"I joined the Marine Corps when I was 17," said Michael Frostell, a Vietnam War Veteran.

TMJ4 News Michael Frostell, Veteran

He said dogs have been an important companion ever since he was young.

"My dog Fritz, he saved my life and many lives many times," said Frostell about his time at war. While serving our nation, he was a dog handler.

"I don't know how many times we would've walked into ambushes if Fritz hadn't alerted me to something going on," he remembered.

Submitted Photo: Wolfhounds Legacy Fritz lying in a field. One of the only photos Frostell still had to remember him by.

When his time in Vietnam came to an end, Frostell had to part ways with Fritz. That breakup led to true heartbreak.

Ultimately, a doctor at the VA hospital had a suggestion.

"A service dog, that by law he can go anywhere I go," said Frostell.

So, he called his sister, Faye Maliszewski. She happened to be the president and founder of an organization called Wolfhounds Legacy.

Soon after, along came Jobbers. He's a black Labrador retriever who is trained to help veterans like Frostell through the challenges of life after service.

Submitted photo: Wolfhounds Legacy Jobbers lays next to Frostell in the hospital

"I startle easily, I'm not running around scared, but it's nice to have the comfort. He's not going to let anyone come up on me," Frostell said.

TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins sat down with Maliszewski at her home in Muskego to learn more about her non-profit.

"It gives veterans a purpose. It helps them with their PTSD and mobility," she said.

TMJ4 News Faye Maliszewski, Founder, Wolfhounds Legacy

The organization is 100% volunteer and the group rescues dogs who are at risk of being put down in shelters. Then, they train the dogs for 9 months.

"We do good K9, urban, advanced, public access testing. So these dogs learn the basics in the beginning," she said.

To date, Maliszewski said roughly 300 veterans have been paired with service dogs from Wolfhounds Legacy. And they're all free.

"You already paid the price. You served. You don't pay a dime and it's an honor. It really is," said Maliszewski.

An organization on a mission to rescue two lives at a time.

"The dogs love it because these guys go everywhere. They fly on airlines, they go to the VA hospital, they go to restaurants," she said.

To learn more about Wolfhounds Legacy, click HERE.

