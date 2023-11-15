Local business donates new furniture to veterans in need

MILWAUKEE — One by one crews loaded new furniture onto trucks for veterans in need as part of a continued partnership between a local family business and the Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative.

Wednesday marked the 10th year that Biltrite donated furniture to the non-profit that supports veterans. This time donations include recliners, mattresses, lift chairs, and lamps.

MHVI executive director, Debbie Buchanan, explained their busiest program is delivering furniture to veterans across southeast Wisconsin. The people they serve include men and women who may have recently gone through surgery or are receiving treatment for illnesses including cancer.

"When a veteran comes to our door and they need furniture. They don't have anything but the clothes that are on their back. We would not be able to provide that furniture, and those other necessities that we take for granted day today if we did not have our community partners, such as Biltrite," Buchanan said.

"How can we not give back to the vets? We wouldn't be here today with us free country if we didn't have all the men and women who served," Biltrite's chief marketing officer Randi K. said.

The MHVI says generally 30 percent of people who are homeless are also veterans.

The partnership between Biltrite and MHVI is close to Buchanan and Randi K.'s hearts. Buchanan is an Army veteran while Randi K.'s grandfather and great-grandfather were veterans.

