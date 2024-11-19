'It’s to not kill myself': How a Waukesha veteran found purpose after life in the military

If you or a loved one you know is battling thoughts of suicide, text or call the national suicide and crisis lifeline at 988. You can also talk to someone by going to 988lifeline.org.

While on a plane, a Waukesha woman decided to learn a new skill since she had time to burn. It turns out, that new skill gave her purpose and saved her life.

“I really didn’t get into it until I was in the Air Force. I had a really long flight to go to Korea, so I learned to crochet," Lisa Zoellick said.

Zoellick served as an intelligence analyst for six years in the military. She was stationed in various places across the country and in South Korea. Now, she lives in Waukesha.

James Groh Lisa Zoellick sits in front of a table of items she made.

She wasn't sure what to do when she got out of the military. She had office jobs, but those weren't satisfying.

“I’ve just been kind of trying to find my place since I got out of the military," Zoellick said.

So, she decided to be her own boss. Zoellick created 1 Oak Fiber Art. She makes hats, scarves, mittens, and more. For every hat she sells, she also donates one to veterans or veterans organizations.

“I enjoy people—the expression on their face when I give them something that I’ve made, and they’re completely like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m just going to cherish this forever.’”

James Groh Some of the items that Lisa Zoellick sells on her online shop and etsy - 1 Oak Fiber Art.

I asked Zoellick what her goal was with her donations. As it turns out, that skill she learned on a plane ride saved her life.

“You want the honest truth? It’s to not kill myself," she said. “But it is to keep my sanity, to keep my purpose going in life, to keep me going, to give me something to wake up to.”

Crocheting and donating hats to veterans made her feel valued.

“Bringing joy to people with what I make," she said.

According to a 2023 Department of Veterans Affairs study based on data from 2021, about 17 veterans die by suicide each day. Zoellick found her reason to live. She hopes others can too.

“Crocheting, playing basketball, it doesn’t matter. Just doing something that you enjoy will definitely bring down your levels of depression," she said.

Which is why Lisa will keep on crocheting—to help others and herself.

“I’m here for the smiles and the difference that it could make.”

Note: It is often said that the number of veterans who die by suicide is around 22 people per day. That may not be accurate . That number is likely based on a 2012 VA survey. More recent data from the VA suggests that the number is closer to 17.5 people per day. It is worth mentioning that the VA number may not be accurate either given the number only reflects those suicides that are reported. Regardless, any number is too high. If you or a loved one is need of help, call the Veteran Crisis Line at 988 or go to the website.

