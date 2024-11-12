MILWAUKEE — Like many people, Alice Wilsonjoined the military at a young age. “I was in high school when I signed up with my parents' permission and then shipped off that fall, right after I graduated,” Alice said.

Alice’s military experience gave her discipline and an appreciation of time.

“You know, you used to always hear in the Army commercials, 'We do more before 9:00 AM than most people do all day.' It’s true! No matter where my life has gone, that's generally how I operate. I like to get up early. I like to see the sunrise whenever I can,” Alice said.

These days, Alice rises early to answer the call of performing as a living statue. Alice Wilson, a.k.a. Ginger Whimsy, creates all her characters—from the makeup to the costumes—and has performed extensively across the U.S. and abroad.

How 'Ginger Whimsy' brings joy, laughter and fun to events in Milwaukee

You may have seen her and wondered if she was real. Well, she is. Alice is serious about her characters. “Ginger Whimsy is a manifestation of another part of my personality—the quirky part that likes color, that likes beauty, and gets inspiration from the world at large,” Alice said.

Ginger Whimsy is also the way Alice continues to serve. With more than 15 different characters, she often donates her pay to the USO. “I've always wanted to give back, especially to people that I feel gave more than what I did. You know, people who actually fought in a war or were in a wartime situation. One of my characters is Rosie the Riveter. I do that a lot at veterans and military events,” Alice said.

The ability to stand still is one of the many things Alice learned in the military. She says it’s crucial to being a believable living statue.

