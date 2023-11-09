A Milwaukee candle bar sparks support to build 40 tiny homes for veterans

MILWAUKEE — One of every four people who struggle with homelessness in Milwaukee is a veteran.

That's according to the Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative and it's one reason why there is a push to build a village of 40 tiny homes to help those who've served get back on solid ground.

Glassnote Candle Bar in Walker's Point is hoping to ignite support for this mission. Inside the cozy space, craft candle-making can be paired with a craft cocktail.

In early October, Glassnote introduced a menu of low abv, or alcohol by volume, cocktails. 100% of the profits (through Nov. 10) from the "Rolling Along" cocktail —named after the Army song — will go to support Veterans Community Project.

"We're looking to build a village of 40 houses here in this area," explained Jason Cander with Veterans Community Project (VCP), as he went door to door, talking with neighbors on Milwaukee's northwest side. It's where the non-profit plans to build a campus.

"We're going to assist homeless veterans in getting up on their feet, so not just putting them into homes, but also giving them wraparound services," added Larresa Taylor the alderwoman for Milwaukee's District 9.

Those involved with the project say the tiny home village will be, almost entirely, privately funded.

"Which means whatever the speed the community steps up and supports it, that's how quickly we'll be able to get this rolling," continued Cander. Cander is an Afghanistan veteran and now serves as President of Veterans Community Project (VCP).

VCP says each tiny home would come equipped with a kitchen and bath, new furniture, appliances, bedding, personal items, and utilities, all free of charge.

Additionally, VCP says that more than 85% of veteran residents successfully transition to self-sustainable, permanent housing. VCP built its first tiny home village in Kansas City, Missouri, and is currently housing veterans in St. Louis, Missouri; Longmont, Colorado; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Veronica (Ronnie) Ordaz, who curated Glassnote's craft cocktail menu from scratch, is used to building things.

"I was in Afghanistan in 2013 with the Army under 'Operation Enduring Freedom.'"

Her focus was carpentry and masonry — building out bases, and training the Afghan National Army.

"(During) my transition coming home, I struggled as well," admitted Ordaz. "So I've always wanted to partner up with the veteran community. This was the perfect opportunity for it!"

And if a drink doesn't quench your thirst to contribute, there are other options.

"If someone wants to come in and the 'Rolling Along' cocktail doesn't really resonate with them, and they want to do something to raise awareness for the Veterans Community Project, what they can do is they can select these options," said Ordaz pointing to four specific fragrances that have been selected to help you create a custom candle.

If you share a photo of your creation with the veteran-focused fragrances, and tag Glassnote on Instagram, Ordaz says they'll always re-post because the goal is to keep raising awareness for Veterans Community Project.

Veterans Community Project is anticipating work to begin on the Milwaukee site in Spring/Summer 2024, pending funding.

Click here learn more about plans for the tiny home village.

Click here to learn more about Glassnote Candle Bar.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip