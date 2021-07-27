Canada downs Mexico in bronze medal softball game to claim nation's first medal in the event

The weather conditions at Yokohama Baseball Stadium weren't ideal for a softball game during the bronze medal match, but there was no raining on Canada's parade after a 3-2 victory over Mexico to win the nation's first Olympic medal in the event.

Canada lit up the scoreboard first in the bottom of the second inning when Emma Entzminger hit a clutch two-out single to score Erika Polidori and Jenn Salling. Mexico responded in the third when Sydney Romero crossed home plate for Mexico's first run against Canada of the Tokyo games.

The first time the teams faced off, Canada won 4-0, but Mexico was able to find an offensive spark during the medal matchup that resulted in a tied score at the top of the fifth. Romero also scored her team's second run of the day off a single from Suzannah Brookshire.

Canada answered at the bottom of the inning when Janet Leung scored on a sacrificial flyout by Kelsey Harshman to go up 3-2, and pitcher Danielle Lawrie, who was Canada's third pitcher of the day after Sara Groenewegen and Jenna Caira, held off opposing batters to clinch the bronze.

Canada has competed in all five softball competitions that have been contested at the Olympics, and Tokyo marks the team's most successful run. Its only losses came at the hands of the U.S. and Japan, the two teams that will face off in the gold medal match. Team USA is favored to win after defeating Japan 2-1 to earn the advantage of the right to bat last in the gold medal game.