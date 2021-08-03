Brazil's Ana Marcela Cunha takes open-water swimming gold

RACE STATS

Ana Marcela Cunha of Brazil on Wednesday won gold in women's open-water swimming (10,000 meters) at the Tokyo Olympics, finishing well clear of her primary threats with a time of one hour, 59 minutes and 30.8 seconds.

Silver medalist Sharon van Rouwendaal, who claimed gold for the Netherlands at Rio 2016, fell just short of repeating as Olympic champ, by less than a second.

Kareena Lee of Australia was less than two seconds back of the winner to earn bronze in Tokyo Bay.

American Ashley Twichell was out front with the leaders late, but she dropped back to seventh place, just behind teammate Haley Anderson.