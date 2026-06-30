Milwaukee to celebrate completion of 100-foot 'Mr. Baseball' mural with game day tailgate

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee is celebrating a new tribute to Bob Uecker with a game day-style tailgate marking the completion of a 100-foot-tall "Mr. Baseball" mural in downtown Milwaukee.

WATCH: Milwaukee to celebrate completion of 100-foot 'Mr. Baseball' mural with tailgate

Milwaukee celebrates completion of 100-foot 'Mr. Baseball' mural with game day tailgate

The celebration begins at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Wintrust Financial Center. Brats, beer, ballpark snacks, and water will be distributed to the first 500 guests.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson, artist Mauricio Ramirez, and representatives from the Brewers will attend. Entertainment and games from several local groups will also be part of the event.

The Wintrust Financial Center is located at 731 N. Jackson St.

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